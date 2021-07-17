×
Taylor Moore comments after Round 3 of the Memorial Health Championship

Jul 18, 2021

Following his third-round 60 at the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, Taylor Moore explains why he didn't realize he had a chance to shoot a 59 going into the final hole.