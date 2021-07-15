×
T.J. Vogel interview after Round 1 of the Memorial Health Championship

Jul 15, 2021

Following his opening-round 64 at the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, T.J. Vogel discusses his recent implementation of a more relaxed vibe on the course and playing with more freedom.