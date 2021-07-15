×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

John VanDerLaan comments after Round 1 of the Memorial Health Championship

Jul 15, 2021

Following his opening-round 64 at the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, John VanDerLaan assesses his play in his rookie season, which has been contested over the course of two years.