×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

3 things to know | Round 1 | Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

Jul 16, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, three players share the lead at 7-under 64 -- T.J. Vogel, Charlie Wi and John VanDerLaan -- as play is suspended due to inclement weather.