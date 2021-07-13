×
Austin Smotherman, Justin Lower duel on bubble at Memorial Health Championship

Jul 13, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, Austin Smotherman and Justin Lower, Nos. 25 and 26 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List speak to the pressures with four Regular Season events remaining in the chase for PGA TOUR cards via The 25.