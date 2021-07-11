×
Tag Ridings’ Round 4 winning highlights from TPC Colorado

Jul 12, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship, Tag Ridings carded a 4-under 68 to get to 16-under for the tournament before defeating David Skinns and Kevin Yu in a two-hole playoff to claim his first Korn Ferry Tour win in 19 years and second overall.