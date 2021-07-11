×
Tag Ridings wins in two playoff holes at TPC Colorado

Jul 12, 2021

On the second playoff hole of the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, Tag Ridings taps in for par at the par-3 16th hole, securing his first Korn Ferry Tour win in 19 years and second win overall.