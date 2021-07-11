×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tag Ridings dials in approach to set up birdie at TPC Colorado

Jul 11, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, Tag Ridings lands his approach just short of the green and rolls ball within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 3rd hole.