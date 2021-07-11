×
José de Jesús Rodríguez drives par-4 to set up eagle at TPC Colorado

Jul 11, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, José de Jesús Rodríguez lands his 309-yard tee shot on the green, pin-high at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for eagle.