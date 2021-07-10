×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tyson Alexander's tight approach leads to birdie at TPC Colorado

Jul 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, Tyson Alexander lands his approach a few feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.