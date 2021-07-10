×
Taylor Moore’s Round 3 highlights from TPC Colorado

Jul 11, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship, Taylor Moore carded a 3-under 69 to get to 14-under for the tournament, placing him in a tie for the lead with Tyson Alexander heading into Sunday.