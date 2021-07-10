×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Taylor Montgomery gets nice kick to lead to birdie at TPC Colorado

Jul 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, Taylor Montgomery's approach lands on a greenside hill, kicks and settle on the fringe, setting up a two-putt birdie from just of the green at the par-5 5th hole.