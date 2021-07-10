×
Max Greyserman's tough shot from the rough leads to birdie at TPC Colorado

Jul 10, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, Max Greyserman lands his approach from the rough on the lip of a fairway bunker within a few feet of the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.