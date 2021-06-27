×
Chad Ramey interview after winning Live and Work and Maine Open

Jun 28, 2021

Following a final-round 68 at the Live and Work in Maine Open, Chad Ramey discusses the emotions of securing his first Korn Ferry Tour title by a stroke at Falmouth CC, moving to No. 3 on The 25 as he readies for his rookie TOUR season in 2021-22.