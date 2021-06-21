×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Harry Hall interview after winning the Wichita Open

Jun 21, 2021

Following his final-round 67 at the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, Harry Hall explains how good finishes, without winning, were his pedigree, but that all changed at Crestview Country Club as he claimed his first Korn Ferry Tour title.