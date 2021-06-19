×
Kevin Yu interview after Round 3 of the Wichita Open

Jun 20, 2021

Following his third-round 61 at the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, Kevin Yu discusses his quick adjustment from college golf as he is one of five on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking. The Arizona State graduate has a two-shot lead after 54 holes.