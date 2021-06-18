×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Harry Hall comments after Round 2 of the Wichita Open

Jun 19, 2021

Following his second-round 63 at the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, Harry Hall discusses the urgency of aiming to break into the top-75 of the Korn Ferry Tour points standings.