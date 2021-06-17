×
Kevin Lucas interview after Round 1 of the Wichita Open

Jun 17, 2021

Following his opening-round 63 at the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, Kevin Lucas explains why he doesn't feel any pressure with only seven events remaining in regular season despite sitting outside the Top-75 Korn Ferry Tour points standings.