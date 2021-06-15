×
Quade Cummins discusses Monday qualifying for Wichita Open

Jun 16, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, Quade Cummins discusses missing out on Korn Ferry Tour status through the PGA TOUR University program by one spot, but gaining entry into the Wichita Open via the Monday qualifier.