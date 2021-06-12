×
Justin Lower interview after Round 3 of the BMW Charity Pro-Am

Jun 13, 2021

Following his third-round 64 at the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, Justin Lower discusses his mindset going into the final round with a three-shot lead as he seeks his first Korn Ferry Tour title.