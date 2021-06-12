×
Greyson Sigg birdies 3 of his final 4 holes to make cut at BMW Charity Pro-Am

Jun 12, 2021

Greyson Sigg was three off the cutline with four holes remaining during his second round on Saturday morning at the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. The Georgia native proceeded to birdie three of his final four holes to make the cut.