Tommy Gainey interview after Round 2 of the BMW Charity Pro-Am

Jun 11, 2021

Following a course-record 61 in the second-round at the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, Tommy Gainey discusses how he was able to make 11 birdies at The Cliffs Valley course and propel himself into contention.