Michael Miller interview after Round 2 of the BMW Charity Pro-Am

Jun 11, 2021

Following his second-round 66 at the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, Michael Miller discusses why he enjoys the annual Korn Ferry Tour stop in Greenville, South Carolina.