Justin Lower comments after Round 1 of the BMW Charity Pro-Am

Jun 11, 2021

Following his opening-round 64 at the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, Justin Lower seeks to keep his solid play of recent continuing as the Cleveland native has three Top-20 finishes in his past five events.