3 things to know | Round 4 | REX Hospital Open

Jun 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 REX Hospital Open, Chile's Mito Pereira makes birdie on the first playoff hole at CC at Wakefield Plantation to outlast Stephan Jaeger and secure his first PGA TOUR card for 2021-22.