×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Luke Guthrie interview after Round 2 of the Evans Scholar Invitational

May 28, 2021

Following his second-round 70 at the 2021 Evans Scholar Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank, Luke Guthrie shares his emotions after making the cut for the first time in his last 24 events.