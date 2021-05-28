×
Cameron Young comments after Round 2 of the Evans Scholar Invitational

May 29, 2021

Following his second-round 68 at the 2021 Evans Scholar Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank, Cameron Young, who leads for the sixth consecutive round on the Korn Ferry Tour, explains how he was able to thrive in such tough cold and windy conditions.