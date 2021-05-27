×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Vince India comments after Round 1 of the Evans Scholar Invitational

May 28, 2021

Following his opening-round 67 at the 2021 Evans Scholar Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank, Chicago's own Vince India explains how the difficult weather conditions may have helped him play better.