Cameron Young interview after Round 1 of the Evans Scholar Invitational

May 28, 2021

Following his opening-round 64 at the 2021 Evans Scholar Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank, Cameron Young describes the brutal weather conditions the afternoon wave had to endure, yet ended the day tied for the lead.