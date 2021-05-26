×
Get to Know: Roberto Diaz

May 26, 2021

Get to know Roberto Diaz, a 2021 Korn Ferry Tour player who is striving to make his return to the PGA TOUR. Learn more about his journey going back and forth from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA TOUR and what it meant to him to finally break through for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory in 113 starts at the 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open.