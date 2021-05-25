×
Dawie van der Walt explains importance of each point prior to Evans Scholars

May 25, 2021

Before the 2021 Evans Scholar Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank, Dawie van der Walt reflects on last week's finish, where he closed with birdies on five of his remaining six holes to earn a solo second place.