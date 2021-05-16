×
Greyson Sigg interview after winning Visit Knoxville Open

May 17, 2021

Following a final-round 66 at the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open, Greyson Sigg reflects on a clutch par-save at the 72nd hole to cement his first Korn Ferry Tour title, and what it means to secure his first PGA TOUR card for the 2021-22 season.