×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Stephan Jaeger interview after Round 3 of Visit Knoxville Open

May 15, 2021

Following a third-round 65 at the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open, 54-hole leader Stephan Jaeger reflects on a clutch up-and-down birdie at the finishing hole to cement a three-stroke lead into Sunday at Holston Hills CC, as he eyes a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR.