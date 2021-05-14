×
Stephan Jaeger's interview after Round 2 of Visit Knoxville Open

May 15, 2021

Following a second-round 62 at the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open, six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Stephan Jaeger reflects on keys to success on a memorable Friday at Holston Hills CC in his adopted home state of Tennessee, en route to assuming the 36-hole lead.