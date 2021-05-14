×
Curtis Thompson goes bowling at Visit Knoxville Open

May 14, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open, Korn Ferry Tour pro Curtis Thompson visits downtown Knoxville and challenges Korn Ferry Tour content manager Kevin Prise to a game of bowling at Marble Hall.