Brandon Harkins and family visit Zoo Knoxville at Visit Knoxville Open

May 14, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open, Korn Ferry Tour pro Brandon Harkins visits Zoo Knoxville along with his wife Rachel and their 1-year-old son Jackson, greeting a variety of animals including gibbons, giraffes, turtles and a tiger.