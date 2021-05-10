×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Austin Smotherman interview after winning the Simmons Bank Open

May 10, 2021

Following his final-round 69 at the 2021 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Austin Smotherman discusses the emotions of winning his first Korn Ferry Tour title and his wife being able to witness it in person.