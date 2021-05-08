×
Austin Smotherman interview after Round 3 of the Simmons Bank Open

May 09, 2021

Following his third-round 69 at the 2021 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Austin Smotherman explains the passages he writes in his yardage book each morning and how it helps him stay positive.