×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

3 things to know | Round 3 | Simmons Bank Open

May 09, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Simmons Bank Open, Brent Grant fired the round of the week, an 8-under 64, to grab a share of the 13-under co-lead with Austin Smotherman (3-under 69) heading into Sunday's round.