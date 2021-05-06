×
Stephan Jaeger comments after Round 1 of the Simmons Bank Open

May 06, 2021

Following his opening-round 65 at the 2021 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, Stephan Jaeger discusses how a slight putting adjustment helped him get to the top of the leaderboard. The Tennessee native is looking for his third win of the season to earn a promotion to the PGA TOUR.