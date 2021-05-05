×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

17-year-old Cameron Tankersley qualifies for Simmons Bank Open

May 05, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Simmons Bank Open presented for the Snedeker Foundation, 17-year-old Cameron Tankersley, who Monday qualified with a 62, is playing in his hometown event and during the practice round joined Nashville resident Dawson Armstrong to learn the ropes.