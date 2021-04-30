×
Joey Garber interview after Round 2 of Huntsville Championship

May 01, 2021

Following a second-round 64 at the 2021 Huntsville Championship, Joey Garber reflects on rebounding from an opening double bogey Thursday at The Ledges to assume a three-stroke lead into the weekend.