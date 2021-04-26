×
Tyson Alexander interview after winning the Veritex Bank Championship

Apr 26, 2021

Following his final-round 64 at the 2021 Veritex Bank Championship, Tyson Alexander, who came from five behind in the final round to win by one-shot, explains that despite not playing particularly well leading into the week he never lost faith in his ability to win.