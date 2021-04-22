×
Tony Romo’s chip-in eagle to begin Round 1 at Veritex Bank Championship

Apr 22, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Veritex Bank Championship, Dallas Cowboys alum Tony Romo holes a 30-foot eagle chip on the par-5 10th hole (his opening hole) at Texas Rangers GC.