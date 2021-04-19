×
Peter Uihlein interview after winning MGM Resorts Championship

Apr 19, 2021

Following a final-round 69 at the 2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute, Oklahoma State alum Peter Uihlein reflects on the emotion of securing his second Korn Ferry Tour title on a windy Sunday in Las Vegas.