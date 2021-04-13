×
Q&A with Stephan Jaeger on the range

Apr 13, 2021

Six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Stephan Jaeger gives some insight into his life on and off the course during a driving range session. He talks about his swing thoughts, what kind of food he enjoys and what he likes to do off the golf course.