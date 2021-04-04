×
Stephan Jaeger interview after winning Emerald Coast Classic

Apr 05, 2021

Following a playoff victory at the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, Stephan Jaeger discusses the emotions of securing his sixth Korn Ferry Tour title at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort (Raven) and securing a PGA TOUR return via The 25.