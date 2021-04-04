×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

3 things to know | Round 4 | Emerald Coast Classic

Apr 05, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, Stephan Jaeger earns his sixth Korn Ferry Tour title in a playoff over David Lipsky at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort (Raven), securing a PGA TOUR return.