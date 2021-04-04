3 things to know | Round 4 | Emerald Coast Classic

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Apr 05, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, Stephan Jaeger earns his sixth Korn Ferry Tour title in a playoff over David Lipsky at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort (Raven), securing a PGA TOUR return.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.