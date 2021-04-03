Andrew Novak comments after Round 3 of Emerald Coast Classic

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Apr 04, 2021
Following a third-round 67 at the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, Wofford alum Andrew Novak discusses overcoming a double bogey at the par-4 11th hole at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort (Raven) to assume a three-stroke lead into Sunday as he eyes his second Korn Ferry Tour title.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, KORN FERRY TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.