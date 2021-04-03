×
Andrew Novak comments after Round 3 of Emerald Coast Classic

Apr 04, 2021

Following a third-round 67 at the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, Wofford alum Andrew Novak discusses overcoming a double bogey at the par-4 11th hole at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort (Raven) to assume a three-stroke lead into Sunday as he eyes his second Korn Ferry Tour title.