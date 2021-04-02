Andrew Novak comments after Round 2 of Emerald Coast Classic

|
Apr 03, 2021
Following a second-round 67 at the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, Wofford alum Andrew Novak discusses his splendid short game through 36 holes at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort (Raven), where he has assumed a three-stroke lead despite ranking T71 in greens in regulation.
